Prisoner’s heavy fine for taking bolt

A MAN has been punished severely after admitting to driving away from police as they attempted to speak to him.

An Ipswich court this week heard the unwise move would cost him a $6700 fine.

Nathan James Walker, 28, from Ripley, pleaded guilty via video link from jail to evading police on November 19, 2019; and stealing a set of headphones at North Booval.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said it was 4.55am when Yamanto police drove in to a Caltex service station at Ripley and saw two males seated in a white Holden Astra.

A check revealed the car was matched to a prior incident where the driver had evaded police.

Police spoke to Walker in January and he admitted to being the driver for the November 19 incident.

Sgt Caldwell said Walker stole Bluetooth headphones from the Caltex at Booval worth $79.98.

Defence lawyer Mathew Fairclough said Walker was sentenced on January 20 for dangerous driving and received a six-month jail term with immediate eligibility for parole.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum convicted and fined him $6700.

His licence was disqualified for two years and Walker ordered to pay $79.98 restitution for the Bluetooth headphones.