Prisoners collect goodies to donate to struggling families

WOMEN prisoners from the Southern Queensland Correctional Centre at Spring Creek are working together to ensure a number of struggling families have a lovely Christmas after signing up to take part in the Queensland Times' Adopt-a-Family appeal.

The correctional centre has been supporting the appeal for approximately eight years.

This year they have 'adopted' 10 families from the Laidley region who need a little extra help during the holiday season.

Southern Queensland Correctional Centre head of accommodation Juanita Zuna said taking part in the appeal meant those behind bars could still contribute in a positive way back to society.

"It's about the prisoners giving back to the community, and this is one way we see fit to do so," she said.

"Usually it's been the male prisoners who help with the hampers, but this year for the first time we have women prisoners helping due to the recent re-role of the centre. This is their first opportunity to be involved in something like this.

"This helps to make a difference for Christmas and we are very happy to help.

"Serco (who operates the prison) director Mark Walters is always happy to support the appeal."

The women have been collecting a wide range of non-perishable items to donate, but the staff also pitch in. "The staff engage in the appeal as well to support the prisoners because there are items the prisoners can't purchase," Juanita said.

"The staff also donate to the appeal by bringing in items like toys and other non-perishable items.

"If we get enough items we will also do something like a basket to give to the centre where we will be dropping the hampers off at."