Prisoner’s chilling threats recorded during call from jail

An Ipswich man was charged after making threatening phone calls from jail.

A PRISONER made a series of alarming phone calls to a woman, with threats including he would shoot her or throw her under a train.

An Ipswich magistrate said the multiple phone calls were made over a week and were aggravated by the fact they were made from jail.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was in the Woodford jail when he made the calls, threatening to bash and shoot the woman, push her under a train and put drugs in her drink.

“You said you would like her in a coffin like her parents. This conduct when a prisoner is quite disturbing,” Ms Sturgess said.

“Obviously you had no concern the calls were being recorded and were quite happy to make these threats from prison in attempt to control her behaviour.”

The 20-year-old man from Ipswich appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence protection order between March 14 and March 21 this year; and failing to stop for police when required at Camira on November 28, 2018.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said his client had performed well under a supervised probation order and was still a young man despite his criminal history.

He said he had done drug counselling and relapse prevention courses.

Ms Sturgess said she would have to activate a previous suspended jail sentence of nine months.

“It is quite a serious breach of a domestic violence protection order. It is quite nasty behaviour,” she said.

Ms Sturgess sentenced the man to three months jail for the domestic violence offence.

It was made cumulative to the suspended nine month jail term which she activated.

He was granted immediate parole on the total 12-month jail term.