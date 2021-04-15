Prisoner throws urine in officer’s face

Casey McColm threw his urine in the face of a corrections officer.

A PRISONER who threw his urine into the face of a jail officer has faced court this week, but will not spend any more time locked up.

Appearing before Ipswich Magistrates Court from jail via video-link, Casey James McColm, 22, from Coominya, pleaded guilty to 36 offences including five counts of unlawful use of stolen motor vehicles; two counts of stealing; seven counts of entering premises and stealing; two of attempting to enter premises with intent to steal; enter dwelling with intent to steal; attempted fraud; trespass; three charges of being in possession of dangerous drugs; possession of property used in a drug offence; possession of drug utensils; four breaches of his bail conditions; and serious assault on a corrective services officer when in jail at Arthur Gorrie at Wacol on September 1 last year.

The sentence was heard before an open court but no agreed facts or precise details of the offences were read onto the public record.

Prosecutor Sergeant Nicholas Turnbull told Magistrate David Shepherd that he had the written facts and he would not go over them in the courtroom.

“It is repetitive behaviour. He has a history of burglary, unlawful use (of stolen cars),” Sgt Turnbull said.

Sgt Turnbull said police sought a head sentence of 12 months with immediate release so McColm’s sentence would not be crushing.

“It is akin to spitting, throwing urine at someone,” Sgt Turnbull said, referring to the serious assault offence committed on a corrective services officer.

“The community expects that officers should not have that sort of conduct. I understand it was in the face area.”

Mr Shepherd said it was an affront to the authority of a prison.

“It is a disgusting thing to do to another human being,” he said.

The court heard McColm had spent nine months in jail since June last year.

Mr Shepherd said McColm was also sentenced last November on other charges and received a 2 ½ year jail term.

Then in March he was dealt with by the Ipswich District Court for drug offences.

Mr Shepherd said he believed a jail sentence higher than the 12-month penalty that police sought was open to him for the serious assault, and that it should be served on top of his existing sentence.

Sgt Turnbull said the assault occurred in an isolation unit at the jail, that was sometimes used when prisoners were not complying with rules, or for the purposes of a lockdown.

“He yelled out that’s what he was going to do. And that’s precisely what he did,” Mr Shepherd said, referring to the urine throwing incident.

Defence lawyer Bill Leather said there was no security camera footage of the incident.

Mr Shepherd told McColm he needed to take immediate steps to turn his life around.

“For someone so young you have accumulated an appalling history,” Mr Shepherd said.

“Your (written) submission is that drugs have played a big part.

“You have had 300 days in custody now so I hope that issue (drugs) is less of a motivation in the future.

“Continued offending will see you in jail longer. A complete utter waste of your life.

“You can achieve more than that. Prove that to yourself.”

Mr Shepherd sentenced him to 12 months jail on each of the five unlawful use of stolen motor vehicles charges, and for the charges of entering premises to steal.

Although no factual details were given in the courtroom about how the stolen vehicles got into his hands, the Queensland Times understands that two of the five charges relate to a Toyota HiLux stolen from Willowbank, and a D-Max ute stolen in December at Silkstone.

McColm received six months jail for the serious assault which was added to the sentence, and lesser penalties for the remainder of the offences.

The sentence was structured to be a total of 2 ½ years. With the time already spent in jail McColm was given immediate parole.

In Queensland‘s open justice system under government legislation journalists/court reporters who want to check the agreed facts (when not detailed by the prosecution or magistrate in an open court), must make an application and pay money to access them.

At Ipswich the process can take up to six working days.

In the interests of open justice no other state requires money to be paid.