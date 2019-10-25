Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A prison guard was 'touched inappropriately' by a prisoner during a muster.
A prison guard was 'touched inappropriately' by a prisoner during a muster. Liam Kidston
Crime

Prisoner may face charges after groping officer

Navarone Farrell
by
25th Oct 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR patients were transported to Ipswich Hospital last night after crashing at a Redbank Plains intersection.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics attended the incident at 8.13pm last night at School Rd and Lamington Drive.

The patients were transported to hospital in stable conditions.

Paramedics attended a two-vehicle crash on the intersection of School Road and Lamington Drive at 8.13pm. Four patients were assessed on scene and later transported to the Ipswich Hospital in a stable conditions

assault prison wolston correctional centre
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Mayor offered no explanation for exclusion from talks

    premium_icon Mayor offered no explanation for exclusion from talks

    Council News 'We're not getting looked after like we should be, I don't believe.'

    • 25th Oct 2019 9:00 AM
    PRESS FREEDOM: We await Blair MPs response to our campaign

    premium_icon PRESS FREEDOM: We await Blair MPs response to our campaign

    Politics This is what we wrote to our local MP, Shayne Neumann.

    PM outnumbered on campaign to end govt secrets

    PM outnumbered on campaign to end govt secrets

    News More political parties throwing their support behind campaign

    IN COURT: Full names of 22 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 22 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.