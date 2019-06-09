Menu
Queensland Corrective Services said a 27-year-old man was found by staff about 5am. Picture: AAP Image/Jono Searle
Crime

Prisoner found dead in his cell at Borallon jail

by Thomas Chamberlin
9th Jun 2019 11:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PRISONER who was in a shared cell has died overnight in Borallon jail, west of Brisbane.

Queensland Corrective Services said a 27-year-old man was found by staff about 5am.

It's unclear how the man died at this stage.

"Resuscitation was commenced immediately by custodial officers, but the man could not be revived," a QCS statement said.

"Queensland Police Service was notified of the incident and we are assisting them with the matter.

"Incidents of this nature are challenging and difficult, and we thank our officers for their attempts to assist the man. They are being supported by management and employee support services.

"Our condolences go to the man's family and friends.

