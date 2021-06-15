Alek Brumby, 30, has escaped from an Alice Springs correctional facility.

Northern Territory Police have thanked the public for their help in finding a man they say escaped from a prison on Monday.

Police say Alek Brumby, 30, escaped from the reintegration facility at the Alice Springs Correctional Centre at 6.30pm.

While Brumby was not considered a risk to public safety, police initially said anyone who saw him should not approach him but rather contact them.

Police had been conducting several lines of inquiry into the man’s whereabouts, but Brumby was eventually found at a property south of the Gap on Tuesday morning.

“General duties officers, together with members of Strike Force Viper, located and arrested the man without incident, “ NT Police said in a statement.

“Police would like to thank members of the public for their assistance.”

Originally published as Prisoner found after hours on the run