Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NOT GUILTY PLEA: Leigh John Urbano will face trial for supplying drugs in Woodford Correctional Centre.
NOT GUILTY PLEA: Leigh John Urbano will face trial for supplying drugs in Woodford Correctional Centre.
Crime

Prisoner denies supplying drugs in jail

Danielle Buckley
28th Feb 2020 2:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PRISONER has denied supplying drugs in jail after entering an eleventh-hour not guilty plea.

Leigh John Urbano was due to be sentenced for supplying buprenorphine to another prisoner of Woodford Correctional Centre on March 18, 2018.

But at Brisbane District Court on Friday the former Ipswich resident instead pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Urbano and a co-offender would now face trial later this year, the court was told.

Urbano had his bail enlarged but is in custody on other unknown matters. - NewsRegional

criminal trial drugs in prisons leigh john urbano woodford correctional centre
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How these two friends became closer will make you smile

        premium_icon How these two friends became closer will make you smile

        News Close friends is putting it lightly when you describe Kimberly and Teegen’s friendship.

        IPSWICH FORUMS: QT presents your candidates

        IPSWICH FORUMS: QT presents your candidates

        News Only days left until our candidate forums kick-off

        2500 reasons a week to become a subscriber

        2500 reasons a week to become a subscriber

        News Join Australia's fastest-growing, best value news network

        • 28th Feb 2020 12:55 PM
        Lockyer Valley man arrested for highway servo hold-up

        premium_icon Lockyer Valley man arrested for highway servo hold-up

        News THE young Lockyer Valley man will appear in Ipswich court next month.