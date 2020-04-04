Menu
QCS confirmed a prisoner climbed onto the roof of Borallon Training and Correctional Centre for a short period this morning.
News

Prisoner climbs off roof of jail

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
4th Apr 2020 2:07 PM
A PRISONER who climbed onto the roof of a jail this morning has since gotten down.

Queensland Correctional Services confirmed a prisoner climbed onto the roof of Borallon Training and Correctional Centre.

It is not known how long the prisoner remained on the roof but QCS said it was “for a short time” only.

QCS told the Gatton Star the prisoner came down from the roof of his own accord and has since been escorted to the facility’s Detention Unit.

While the prisoner was on the roof, the correctional centre was placed into lockdown but returned to normal after midday.

A QCS spokesman said officers responding to the incident were praised for their professional conduct.

It is not known what inspired the prisoner to take to the roof.

borallon training and correctional centre jailed on the roof prison
Gatton Star

