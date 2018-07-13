Accused’s jail hell: ‘He’s scared for his life’

Larissa Beilby’s funeral was held in Brisbane on Thursday. Picture: Annette Dew

Larissa Beilby’s funeral was held in Brisbane on Thursday. Picture: Annette Dew

ZLATKO Sikorsky's life in jail is hell and he has spent the last two weeks in jail hiding, prison sources say.

The 34-year-old, who allegedly murdered Brisbane schoolgirl Larissa Beilby and dumped her body in a barrel, has been on suicide watch where he receives a check-up every 15 minutes.

He was this week transferred from Brisbane Correctional Centre to Wolston.

Zlatko Sikorsky has been charged with the murder of Larissa Beilby. Picture: Supplied

It is understood Sikorsky fears reprisal from other inmates in relation to the allegations made against him.

One source said he has used suicide watch as an excuse not to be transferred into the general population where he would have contact with other inmates.

"He's scared for his life," a prison source told The Courier-Mail.

Prior to his relocation at Wolston, Sikorsky was being kept away from his co-accused Joe Geiger at Brisbane Correctional Centre.

On June 30, Geiger gave an off-the-cuff interview to media while Sikorksy was holed up inside his Sunshine Coast unit, telling journalists he did not know who Sikorsky was.

About 100 people were on hand for an emotional funeral service for Larissa Beilby in Brisbane’s north on Thursday. Picture: Supplied

Geiger has since been charged with being an accessory.

Sikorsky is now being housed in a safety cell within the detention unit at Wolston.

Guards at the prison fear he could be there for months.

Meanwhile, the schoolgirl's "goofy, pure" smile and carefree attitude were remembered during her funeral at Albany Creek Memorial Park in Brisbane's north on Thursday.

Her loved ones said they would never forget the way she prank called her siblings and friends, or the way she used to do her makeup to match her trendy fashion sense.

About 100 people - including family from interstate and police - paid their respects. Some attendees wrote tributes on her coffin.

Larissa Beilby’s coffin is led from the funeral service in Brisbane on Thursday. Picture: Annette Dew

There wasn't a dry eye in the room when Larissa's brother Nathan spoke publicly for the first time.

He told of how hard it was to speak about Larissa in past tense and how her "goofy, pure and lovely" smile would forever be in his heart.

"I wanted to speak naturally, but I can't speak naturally. There's nothing natural about this," he said. "Riss, you weren't a piece of my heart, you are my heart."

Larissa's sister Deanna praised the strength of her father during the family's ordeal.

She recalled how her little sister would prank call her, while their father Peter choked back tears as he recalled his daughter's love for fashion and make-up.