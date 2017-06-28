Prison sewerage worker caught with cannabis, loses job

AN IPSWICH man who worked maintaining prison sewerage systems has lost his job after he was busted with cannabis.

Police found a makeshift bong made from an empty gold fish food tin, 68g of cannabis and 13 fireworks in Corey Godfrey Phillips' home in June last year.

Phillips, 31, grew up in the show business industry but later went on to maintain sewerage systems in prisons, including at Borallon Correctional Centre when it was being recommissioned.

He was forced to stop work when he was one of 55 people charged with a combined 564 offences as part of the Criminal Investigation Branch's Operation North Artic.

Telephone intercepts in May 2015 led police to Phillips and revealed he sold drugs six times in a month. He made $1650 from amounts of between half an ounce and four ounces.

Police found 68g of cannabis in his pants, the lounge room and the bedroom, along with a bong he had constructed from an empty gold fish flakes cannister.

He attached two lengths of hose to the tin but told police he didn't use it because it didn't work properly.

Phillips also had 13 fireworks in a plastic bag, a grinder, two glass pipes and clip seal bags.

He pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning to 12 charges including possessing explosives, stealing, supplying drugs and possessing drugs.

Magistrate Louisa Pink sentenced Phillips to 12 months probation with no conviction recorded.

Criminal Investigation Branch police spent 10 months on the covert investigation, ending with three days of raids on targeted properties in September which uncovered drugs, drug utensils and weapons.