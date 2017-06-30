Prison security boost with 21 frontline custodial officers

THE State's frontline custodial officer workforce received a significant boost yesterday as 21 Wacol Queensland Corrective Services Academy graduates started work on the beat.

Joining them were eight dog squad officers were deployed across the state including to Arthur Gorrie, Southern Queensland and Wolston Correctional Centres, and the Borallon Training and Correctional Centre.

QCS Commissioner Mark Rallings said the QCS Custodial Entry program focused on offender management, centre procedures, behaviour management, conflict resolution, control and restraint, firearms legislation and intelligence.

"The training places great emphasis on staff safety through the delivery of sessions about officer safety, situational awareness and communication, behavioural awareness and de-escalation techniques," he said.

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden said it was the third gradation of its kind in six weeks.

"While our graduates have one thing in common - to keep our communities safe - each of these 21 individuals have vastly different backgrounds," he said.

"This is the third graduation at Wacol in the last six weeks as the state government continues its commitment to bolster frontline services."