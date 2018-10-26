Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Prison officers have walked off the job in Darwin and Alice Springs today in a protest over safe staffing levels
Prison officers have walked off the job in Darwin and Alice Springs today in a protest over safe staffing levels
Crime

Prison officers walk off the job over safety

by Phillippa Butt
26th Oct 2018 11:39 AM

FOR the first time since the Holtze Prison opened, correctional officers have walked off the job, protesting over safe staffing levels.

About 130 officers protested outside the Howard Springs facility, including 80 who physically walked out at 7am.

Alice Springs officers walked out at 8am protesting the same issue.

United Voice secretary Erina Early said the protest, which was held as industrial action as the union and the Government negotiate a new enterprise bargaining agreement, was not about money.

NT Correctional officers are the highest paid in the country after they were given a 20 per cent pay increase under the Henderson government.

"This is about safety," Ms Early said.

"This is about ensuring the safety of officers, prisoners and the community. Darwin at the moment is short 20-30 officers and Alice Springs has not been properly staffed in 28 years since it opened."

alice springs crime darwin editors picks prison officers walk off job

Top Stories

    HEATWAVE HITS: City heads for a scorcher, 31C before 11am

    HEATWAVE HITS: City heads for a scorcher, 31C before 11am

    Weather IPSWICH is on track to be the hottest place in southeast Queensland today if, as forecast, the mercury tops out at 37C.

    Hot weather? This is how to protect your pets

    Hot weather? This is how to protect your pets

    Weather Heat stress can be fatal: RSPCA

    • 26th Oct 2018 10:47 AM
    Where you can get your Halloween scares this Saturday

    premium_icon Where you can get your Halloween scares this Saturday

    News Businesses to leave their doors open for trick or treaters

    • 26th Oct 2018 10:23 AM
    Car sales, broken heart led soldier into drugs

    premium_icon Car sales, broken heart led soldier into drugs

    Crime Jailed after undercover drug sting

    • 26th Oct 2018 10:15 AM

    Local Partners