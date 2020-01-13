Prison officers injured after inmate assault

A CORRECTIONAL officer was assaulted and struck in the eye by a prisoner at Wolston Correctional Centre on Saturday morning.

Officers were preparing to take a prisoner to the Detention Unit when he struck an officer in the face.

Other officers restrained the prisoner and he was taken to the Detention Unit without further incident.

The officer was assessed at the medical centre and treated for a minor eye injury.

Two other officers received minor injuries while restraining the prisoner.

The matter will be referred to the CSIU.

Prisoners who assault ­officers face additional ­criminal charges and prison time.

They are also subject to ­internal disciplinary processes, including loss of privileges.

“We take our responsibility as an employer to support our officers through appropriate training and provision of equipment, technology, and policy support very seriously, but recognise that we cannot remove all risk from the workplace due to the dynamic nature of correctional environments,” a Queensland Corrective Services spokesman said.

“When an officer is injured on duty, QCS is committed to supporting the officer and their family while they recover.”