Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wolston Correctional Centre
Wolston Correctional Centre
News

Prison officer tests positive for COVID-19

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
25th Mar 2020 6:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WOLSTON Correctional Centre has been placed into lockdown and all staff are being individually contacted after advice a custodial corrections officer tested positive to COVID-19.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesman said initial advice was an officer had contact with other officers and prisoners during a number of shifts over the weekend and Monday.

“We are offering the officer and his family every support,” they said.

“We are seeking urgent advice from Queensland Health on the next steps to minimise the potential impact of this incident.

“We have ordered a forensic clean of all areas of the prison the officer attended during his shifts, and Queensland Health staff and management will be available to talk to officers tomorrow.

“We are working with Queensland Health to identify officers and prisoners who may have had contact with the officer during his shifts, and to facilitate testing and isolation of anyone who may meet the threshold for testing.

“We will continue to follow the advice of Queensland Health on the appropriate response going forward, and officers and prisoners will be informed as more information comes to hand.”

112686 coronavirus coronavirus coronavirusipswich coronvirus case wolston correctional centre
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lockyer woman passes airport’s near-pointless virus testing

        premium_icon Lockyer woman passes airport’s near-pointless virus testing

        Information Traveller reveals how Singapore health security is more stringent than Australia’s.

        150 staff lose jobs as pools forced to shut down

        premium_icon 150 staff lose jobs as pools forced to shut down

        News They plan to reopen as soon as they get the Govt green light.

        Major public transport changes to hit south east Queensland

        premium_icon Major public transport changes to hit south east Queensland

        Breaking Major changes to public transport because of coronavirus

        Thieves steal church van in brazen daylight robbery

        premium_icon Thieves steal church van in brazen daylight robbery

        News A church providing food hampers to the needy is pleading with thieves to return its...