A inmates uniform. (AAP Image/Jono Searle)
A inmates uniform. (AAP Image/Jono Searle)
Prison officer tested after assault by inmate

Paige Ashby
9th Jun 2020 12:18 PM
A CORRECTIONAL officer has undergone testing after they were reportedly spat on by a prisoner at Borallon Traning Correctional Centre on Monday.

Queensland Corrective Services said officers were attempting to put restraints on the prisoner when they spat into an officer’s face.

The officer was taken to the medical centre for an assessment and testing.

A QCS spokesman said management and senior officers are continuing to support the officer, their family and their colleagues.

Prisoners who assault officers may face additional criminal charges and further prison time.

They are also subject to internal disciplinary processes, including loss of privileges.

“Unfortunately from time to time our officers are required to put themselves in harm’s way to ensure the safety and security of the community,” a QCS spokesman said.

“We are thankful for their commitment, and for the important role they play in making Queensland safer for all of us.

“Every day our officers interact with the most challenging and complex people in our society.

Officer safety is Queensland Corrective Services’ absolute priority. Every officer deserves to go home safely at the end of shift.”

