Prison officer stood down after using 'unnecessary force'

A QUEENSLAND Corrective Services officer has been stood down due to an allegation of 'unnecessary use of force' at Wolston Correctional Centre.

A spokesperson from QCS said the officer also failed to accurately record their actions early this month and is suspended, pending the completion of a disciplinary process.

"As a top tier public safety agency, Queensland Corrective Services is committed to the highest standards of conduct, transparency and accountability,” a spokesperson said.

"We expect the highest in professional and ethical behaviour from all our officers.

"Our officers play a vital role in ensuring the safety and security of the community by managing some of the most challenging people in society in highly dynamic situations.

"To do this effectively and humanely, it is important that their behaviour is appropriate and proportionate to the circumstances.

"As the matter is subject to a confidential discipline process, it is not appropriate to comment further at this time.”