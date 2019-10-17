Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wolston Correctional Centre
Wolston Correctional Centre Liam Kidston
Crime

Prison officer stood down after using 'unnecessary force'

Navarone Farrell
by
17th Oct 2019 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND Corrective Services officer has been stood down due to an allegation of 'unnecessary use of force' at Wolston Correctional Centre.

A spokesperson from QCS said the officer also failed to accurately record their actions early this month and is suspended, pending the completion of a disciplinary process.

"As a top tier public safety agency, Queensland Corrective Services is committed to the highest standards of conduct, transparency and accountability,” a spokesperson said.

"We expect the highest in professional and ethical behaviour from all our officers.

"Our officers play a vital role in ensuring the safety and security of the community by managing some of the most challenging people in society in highly dynamic situations.

"To do this effectively and humanely, it is important that their behaviour is appropriate and proportionate to the circumstances.

"As the matter is subject to a confidential discipline process, it is not appropriate to comment further at this time.”

qcs queensland corrective services wolston correctional centre
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Family home and shed lost in separate blazes

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Family home and shed lost in separate blazes

    News Investigators are yet to determine the cause of two blazes yesterday, one which took out a Goodna family's home, and the other that destroyed a shed.

    World War II digger still putting along at 100

    premium_icon World War II digger still putting along at 100

    News Mr Bousen hit the century milestone on September 30.

    Ipswich Festival boosted by state government funding

    premium_icon Ipswich Festival boosted by state government funding

    News 'We're now a recognised event on TEQ's calendar.'

    Where Queensland needs 21 new schools now

    premium_icon Where Queensland needs 21 new schools now

    Education Report finds least 20 independent schools need to be built by 2036