Prison officer Troy David Jones discharged

CORRECTIONAL officers clapped and hugged each other as their colleague was discharged over a lack of evidence he assaulted a prisoner and abused his power.

On the second day of the hearing in Townsville Magistrates Court, Magistrate Ross Mack dismissed the charges of common assault and abuse of office against Townsville Correctional Centre supervisor Troy David Jones.

Mr Jones, 45, was accused of stomping on the head of prisoner Frederick Raymond Mitchell on March 29, 2018, in a high-security wing of Townsville Correctional Centre after Mitchell king hit another officer rendering him unconscious, and then to have failed to submit a complaint made by prisoners to the general manager of the facility.

Mr Mack firstly dismissed the assault charge after the testimonies of witnesses contradicted the prosecution's case.

Not even prisoner Mitchell could identify which officer was the one to have allegedly "smashed" his face into the ground during his take down.

CCTV footage played in court of the take down showed Mr Jones at the back of Mitchell's body, trying to subdue him by the lower body area, as other officers took the front parts.

Further witnesses scheduled to give evidence about the take down, were cancelled after Mr Mack questioned their usefulness or strength for the prosecution's case.

Witness Corrective Services officer Ashley Rogers said he photocopied a "blue letter" which was given to him by two prisoners about the incident after reading it, and then gave it directly to Mr Jones.

Prisoner Aaron Clarke who co-wrote the letter said it had been suggested by Mr Rogers that he should write it, and then give it to him to ensure it reached the right place.

He also saw Mitchell "wrestled" to the ground after knocking out a guard and said he saw Mr Jones at the lower end of prisoner's body.

Mr Jones testified that he had never received a "blue letter" from Mr Rogers.

"I can't be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt there was a letter given to Mr Jones … that charge is dismissed," Mr Mack said.

Outside court, Mr Jones' defence solicitor Phil Rennick said his client who had been cleared by an internal QCS investigation in January was "relieved" to have been "exonerated".

"It's been very stressful for him the last 18 months that he's had to go through the court process, thankfully that's over today," he said.

"He and his family can look forward to moving forward with their lives … it's not only financially draining, but emotionally draining for everyone in the Jones family.

"This is something that could have affected any correctional officer working in that environment and they're exposed to prosecution for their actions."