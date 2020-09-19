Prison officer bitten while restraining prisoner

Borallon Training and Correctional Centre from the air.

Borallon Training and Correctional Centre from the air.

TWO prison officers working in a correctional facility just north of Ipswich were taken to hospital after restraining a prisoner yesterday afternoon.

Officers in a secure unit at Borallon Training and Correctional Centre were forced to restrain a prisoner who was “non-compliant” and lashing out violently on Friday afternoon, according to a statement from Queensland Corrective Services.

The prisoner was restrained and taken to the detention unit.

One officer was bitten on the hand and had injuries to his leg and foot and the other had injuries to his wrist and leg.

The two custodial correctional officers were taken to the medical centre for assessment and were then hospital for further treatment.

QCS says management and senior officers are continuing to support the officer, their family and their colleagues.

“When an officer is injured on duty, QCS is committed to supporting the officer and their family while they recover,” the statement read.

“New legislation passed by Parliament in July increased the maximum penalty for serious assault on a corrective services officer with aggravating circumstances in line with assaulting a police officer and other frontline service officers.

“Aggravating circumstances include biting, spitting and throwing bodily materials and causing bodily harm and the offence now carries a maximum penalty of 14 years.

“Prisoners who assault officers may face additional criminal charges and further prison time.

“They are also subject to internal disciplinary processes, including loss of privileges.”

“Every officer deserves to go home safely at the end of shift.”

