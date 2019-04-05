Prison guard fights inmate abuse charge

A PRISON guard accused of abusing his power and assaulting an inmate intends to fight the charges, with his lawyer claiming an internal investigation had already cleared him of any wrongdoing.

Troy David Jones is facing charges of abuse of office and assault occasioning bodily harm relating to an alleged incident inside the Townsville Correction Centre in March 2018.

It will be alleged Jones assaulted a male prisoner, causing injuries to his face and body.

Appearing in Townsville Magistrates Court last week, defence solicitor Phil Rennick said he was confident his client would clear his name.

"There has been an internal investigation," Mr Rennick said.

"I am very confident … the inquiry was held and they couldn't prove the allegations on the balance of probabilities."

Police prosecutor Darryn Casson said the prosecution would not be placing weight on any internal report from the prison and had in excess of 15 witnesses they would call should the matter go to a hearing.

Mr Casson said there was further evidence from the Crime and Corruption Commission which needed to be disclosed to the defence.

Both men confirmed there would need to be pre-trial matters in relation to the admissibility of evidence.

In August last year a Queensland Corrective Services spokeswoman said the prison guard had been suspended pending court proceedings.

The QCS spokeswoman would not confirm any internal investigation or review but said Jones had been able to return to work in a limited duties capacity.

"The officer is on alternative duties at the centre subject to the outcome of the criminal matter," she said.

"As this matter is before court it would be inappropriate to comment further."

Magistrate Richard Lehmann adjourned the proceedings for the disclosure of evidence and requested the defence and prosecution turn their mind to shortening any issues in anticipation for trial.

Mr Rennick said the matter would take at least three days to finalise at trial. He also revealed the defence would be seeking costs from the prosecution if his client was successful.