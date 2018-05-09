Menu
News

Prison guard quits over drug smuggling claims

by Alex White
9th May 2018 2:38 PM
A FEMALE prison officer has resigned amid allegations of drug trafficking and misconduct at Dhurringile Prison.

Minister for Corrections Gayle Tierney confirmed the guard had stood down early this year but refused to provide further detail on the case.

"What I can say is that I can confirm that a staff member at Dhurringile resigned in February following a series of allegations of misconduct and Corrections Victoria were unable to provide further comment at that time."

Corrections Minister Gayle Tierney. Picture: Kylie Else
Opposition Corrections spokesman Edward O'Donohue questioned the minister about the claims, including the woman smuggling drugs inside and selling them to prisoners.

He also referred to "other allegations of serious misconduct" and said Ms Tierney is attempting to avoid scrutiny over the issue.

"This looks like a cover-up and Gayle Tierney needs to tell Victorians exactly what has gone on at the Dhurringile Prison,'' he said.

"Gayle Tierney's refusal to answer questions in Parliament further undermines any faith the public still had in the ability of the Andrews Government to manage the corrections system."

It is not clear whether the case has been passed on to Victoria Police to investigate.

Corrections Victoria spokeswoman Courtney Crane said "we are unable to provide further comment at this time".

It is understood people in the local community are outraged by the situation.

The latest claim comes after a recent escape from the minimum security facility.

The offender is alleged to have snuck out of the prison using tools.

alexandra.white@news.com.au

 

 

 

Opposition Corrections spokesman Edward O’Donohue.
