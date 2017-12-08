Menu
Prison food fight added ingredient to man's jail time

Shaun David Molenda's part in the prison disorder caused him further punishment.
John Weekes
A PRISON food fight was the recipe for another jail sentence for a soccer player serving time for a violent Ipswich home invasion.

Brisbane District Court heard Shaun David Molenda was charged after mutinous inmates threw "food and other items" around.

Molenda had to be restrained during the August 2016 incident, and was charged with rioting.

The 37-year-old Molenda had been a promising soccer player but had experienced drug abuse problems, the court heard on Thursday.

Molenda was eligible for parole more than three months ago, the court heard

He was sentenced in April for the Ipswich home invasion.

His accomplices took cash, guns and jewellery from Les Ray's Pine Mountain home and Molenda was given $1000 to act as lookout early last year.

Molenda later apologised to Mr Ray.

On Thursday, the court heard Molenda's parents were supportive and Molenda wanted to reform himself.

Chief Judge Kerry O'Brien said the home invasion charges had "complicated" sentencing on the rioting charge.

He said the offence was a serious one even though Molenda was not the prison ringleader.

"Not only was it an affront to prison discipline but also it was an offence committed in company with others," the Chief Judge said.

Molenda was given a three-month jail term for the rioting but was eligible for parole immediately. -NewsRegional　

