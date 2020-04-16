Printing to aid in the fight against COVID-19

Frontline healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic have been thrown a lifeline by the 3D-printing community.

Led by experts from the University of Southern Queensland there are plans to make 300 shields within the next few weeks.

It comes after more than 70 per cent of Queensland doctors reported having insufficient Personal Protection Equipment in a survey released by Australian Medical Association Queensland earlier this month.

3D printing expert Stephanie Piper said making sure the shields could be used multiple times was vital.

“It’s more economical, quicker and safer for medical staff if we make the PPE reusable,” Ms Piper said.

“It means we have less waste, and fewer people going without.”

“So far, we’ve had help from the Australian Defence Force, Tick Tock Toowoomba Escape Room, Reality 3D Printing, Vital Image Graphics, RDH Integration Services and more.”

Dr John Lamb, a General Practitioner at Toowoomba’s 7 Springs Medical Centre, said the additional PPE would be gratefully received by frontline staff.

“An overwhelming number of patients are turning to medical centres every day which is having a significant impact on our supplies,” Dr Lamb said.

For more information visit www.ddppe.net.