St Edmund's College principal Ray Celegato.
News

Principal: risk of other students getting infected is ‘low’

Lachlan Mcivor
9th Sep 2020 12:16 PM
THE principal of an Ipswich private school where a student tested positive for COVID-19 said it is likely the number of other students exposed to the virus is “low”.

St Edmund’s College principal Ray Celegato said the Catholic boys’ school is unlikely to open until next week.

It was closed on Tuesday for at least 48 hours for Queensland Health to conduct deep cleaning and contact tracing.

St Eddie’s is located in the same precinct as two other Catholic schools in Woodend; St Mary’s College and St Mary’s Primary School.

Both of those neighbouring schools will remain open, unless advice from Queensland Health changes.

Mr Celegato said the Year 11 student would have only been attending the school for tests during exam block.

The entire campus will be deep cleaned with about 1050 boys enrolled at the school.

“He is being well cared for and we wish him a speedy recovery,” he said.

“We’re in the hands of Queensland Health and we’re very, very grateful for all the support and help they’ve given us.

“The number of students that are likely to have been exposed is low and the college is working with Queensland Health in their processes for contact tracing.

“Queensland Health will contact anyone who needs to be tested.

“We’re also reviewing our teaching and learning and we will be contacting our parents today around that.”

Queensland recorded eight new cases on Wednesday, including three linked to the Ipswich Hospital cluster.

It is believed the St Eddie’s student is the son of a nurse from the hospital.

Mr Celegato said the positive case had been a distraction for Year 11 and Year 12 students preparing for important exams and the school was looking at rescheduling tests.

“I can’t say that it’s not disruptive,” he said.

“We’ve been in contact with the QCAA around our strategies to support our Year 11s and 12s through this time and we’ve been in contact with our parents around that.

“We’ll continue to offer information as we’re aware of it.

“We are looking at rescheduling exams.

“We don’t want our boys to be disadvantaged. We want to make sure that everything that can be done for them is done.

“We’re accepting advice from Queensland Health. If we can reschedule to next week, otherwise we’ll look to other opportunities.”

