TOP JOB: Sonny Smith will be the foundation principal at St Ann's School at Redbank Plains, which opens next year. He stands alongside enrolment officer Melissa Goodingham. Rob Williams
Principal of brand new Catholic school lays down marker

Lachlan Mcivor
31st May 2019 2:00 PM
LEADING the way as the head of a brand new school is not something that will faze Sonny Smith.

The 47-year-old has been named as the foundation principal of St Ann's School at Redbank Plains, which will open next year.

He will lean on his experience as a part of the project management team that led the transition of Nudgee Junior College in Brisbane into Ambrose Treacy College, where he was also deputy principal for nine years.

Mr Smith will finish up his position as principal of Immaculate Heart School in Leichhardt this week after 18-months in the role.

An estimated 125 students are expected to start at the Catholic school on Halletts Rd in its first year from Prep to Year 3.

St Ann's will grow by a year level every year until it reaches Year 6 and at full size it's anticipated it will be a four-stream school catering for 780 students and about 50 staff.

Mr Smith will start at the school's enrolment office at Town Square Redbank Plains from Monday, working to build the team for its first year.

"There is a tremendous amount of work being done this year,” he said.

"We are building a team to create a vision together. It's not daunting in any way because of the support given by head office and the team we will build over the next few months.

"I have a great deal of experience in establishing a new school or college. First day we're be all guns blazing and ready to roll.”

Redbank Plains was the second highest growing suburb last year according to Ipswich City Council's 2018 Planning and Development Annual Report Card with a bump of 1324 people.

"There is tremendous growth out there,” Mr Smith said.

"There are lots of community groups that we're hoping to reach out to. We want to make sure it's a community based school basically.

"The aim in the first year is predominantly to build a really, warm and caring connected community.”

He said it was an "honour” to take on the position at a school that will be open to those of all faiths.

Brisbane Catholic Education have other schools planned for Springfield, Ripley, Greenbank, Plainland and Flagstone over the next decade.

