Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Education

Principal begins $1m case against parents

by Jeremy Pierce
8th Oct 2019 10:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A QUEENSLAND high school principal allegedly called an "evil bully" on social media will today take her accusers to court in a defamation trial in pursuit of more than $1 million in damages.

In a landmark civil case at Southport District Court, Tamborine Mountain State High School principal Tracey Brose is suing five parents, alleging they defamed her on Facebook and in a Change.org petition in 2016.

She has settled her claim against two other parents while another person originally named in the court action has since declared bankruptcy.

Mt Tamborine State High School Principal Tracey Brose arrives at court in Southport. Picture: Adam Head
Mt Tamborine State High School Principal Tracey Brose arrives at court in Southport. Picture: Adam Head

Only four parents - nurse Donna Baluskas, data technician Miguel Baluskas, grocery merchandiser Laura Lawson and aged-care nurse Charmaine Proudlock - are taking an active part in the case.

According to court documents, Mrs Brose was falsely called "evil" and a "a lying, manipulative bully, who gets off by belittling as many people as she can", in a series of comments published online after the principal was stood down from her role in 2016.

 

Donna Baluskas and Laura Lawson who are involved in a legal dispute with Mt Tamborine State School Principal Tracey Brose. Picture: Jason O'Brien
Donna Baluskas and Laura Lawson who are involved in a legal dispute with Mt Tamborine State School Principal Tracey Brose. Picture: Jason O'Brien

 

Mrs Brose was subsequently cleared of any wrong-doing and reappointed.

All the parties were last month warned by District Court Judge Catherine Muir to behave during the trial, the climax of a bitter three-year legal row.

defamation litigation tamborine mountain state high school tracey bose

Top Stories

    Patient hospitalised after midnight crash near bushfire

    premium_icon Patient hospitalised after midnight crash near bushfire

    News A PATIENT was transported to hospital after a midnight crash near an ongoing bushfire in the Lockyer Valley.

    IN COURT: Full names of 90 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 90 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

    Here's how ScoMo can help reduce our unemployment levels

    premium_icon Here's how ScoMo can help reduce our unemployment levels

    Politics Business leader believes we need more public sector jobs.

    We want a Fair Go on jobs, but the government's failing us

    premium_icon We want a Fair Go on jobs, but the government's failing us

    Politics ScoMo fails to decentralise public service, dashing our job hopes