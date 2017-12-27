Princess Mary enjoys Tassie surf

Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark enjoying the sun and surf at Spring Beach, Orford, Tasmania, Australia. Picture: LUKE BOWDEN

LIKE all true Tasmanians, Crown Princess Mary knows the perfect beach escape can be found on the state's East Coast.

The Hobart-born princess enjoyed the surf and sand at Spring Beach in Orford earlier today alongside her husband, Crown Prince Frederik, and their four children - Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Also joining the group was Mary's sister Patricia Bailey, friend Amber Petty, other family and friends as well as several security guards.

The Danish royals arrived in Hobart on Thursday last week after having spent time in Sydney on their Australian holiday.

The family previously took in the sights at the Port Arthur Historic Site and were spotted among revellers for Hobart's well known last Friday before Christmas drinks event in Salamanca.

It is Princess Mary's first visit back to Tasmania in several years.

Princess Mary strides into the surf. Picture: LUKE BOWDEN