Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
There’s a new royal baby on the way, with Princess Eugenie revealing she is expecting her first child early next year.
There’s a new royal baby on the way, with Princess Eugenie revealing she is expecting her first child early next year.
Celebrity

Princess Eugenie’s surprise pregnancy announcement

by Stephen Drill
25th Sep 2020 6:59 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Princess Eugenie is expecting a baby early next year, with the Queen "delighted" at the news.

Buckingham Palace announced the impending arrival on Friday night Australian time.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021," the palace said in a statement.

"The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."

Originally published as Princess Eugenie's surprise pregnancy announcement

princess eugenie royal baby

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Men torch car in act of revenge

        Premium Content Men torch car in act of revenge

        News A District Court judge has heard a man torched a car belonging to his ex-partner’s new boyfriend

        • 25th Sep 2020 6:00 PM
        Well on road to recovery six months from lung transplant

        Premium Content Well on road to recovery six months from lung transplant

        Health After a lung transplant earlier this year, Paul Palin thought life wouldn’t return...

        Here is your Friday Top Five, with editor Andrew Korner

        Premium Content Here is your Friday Top Five, with editor Andrew Korner

        News For followers of Ipswich’s tumultuous past few years, this is a week that will go...

        Bunnings reveal job numbers, open date for Plainland store

        Premium Content Bunnings reveal job numbers, open date for Plainland store

        Business Bunnings have revealed how many jobs will be up for grabs and outlined when the...