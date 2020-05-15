Princess dies suddenly aged 31

Princess Maria Galitzine has died suddenly from heart failure leaving behind her husband and two-year-old son.

The 31-year-old - a descendant of Emperor Karl of Austria - was living in Houston, Texas, with her chef partner Rishi Singh when she passed away, reports The Sun.

She suffered a fatal cardiac aneurysm on May 4, just six days before her 32nd birthday.

She died days before her 32nd birthday.

The news was confirmed in an obituary published in The Houston Chronicle on Wednesday.

It read: "Our Maria passed away in the Houston morning of Monday, May 4, 2020, from a sudden cardiac aneurysm.

"She was born in 1988 to Prince and Princess Piotr Galitzine in the city of Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg."

Maria was the daughter of Prince Piotr Galitzine, a Russian aristocrat, and Archduchess Maria Anna of Austria - the daughter of the Archduke Rudolf of Austria.

Her father was the youngest son of Emperor Karl I of Austria and Empress Zita of Bourbon-Parma.

The couple were the last Emperor and Empress of Austria, and were exiled after World War I.

TRAGIC PASSING

Maria went on to live in Russia with her family, where she went to the German School of Moscow until she graduated.

She later moved to Belgium, where she attended the College of Art and Design.

The princess went on to live and work in Brussels, Chicago and Houston, specialising in interior design and furnishing.

She married Rishi Singh - executive chef at Hotel Derek in Houston - in 2017.

The couple wed in 2017.



They later welcomed their son Maxim, who is described as "the apple of her eye" in her obituary.

Maria was one of six siblings, with three sisters and two brothers - Princess Xenia, Princess Tatiana, Princess Alexandra, Prince Dimitri and Prince Ionn Teimouraz.

Speaking to The Houston Chronicle in February 2018, Tatiana said their parents never publicised their royal status but they always knew what it meant to be royal.

"My life is completely normal unless we are invited to royal weddings. My mail sometimes says 'Princess Tatiana'."

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Princess dies suddenly aged 31