Princess and steam punk celebrate wedding day on Hallwoeen

SPECIAL DAY: Sarah Jones, 31, and Sarah Lagasee, 33, were married in a Halloween themed wedding at Ipswich Courthouse on October 31. Cordell Richardson

A PRINCESS and a steam punk celebrated Halloween in a very unique way this morning.

Sarah Lagasse, 33, and Sarah Jones, 31, were married in a Halloween-themed wedding ceremony before their closest family and friends at Ipswich Courthouse.

The North Ipswich couple marked 13 years together by tying the knot on their "favourite holiday of all time".

"We've been together 13 years so what better way to celebrate that than getting married on our favourite holiday," Ms Lagasse said.

The couple met in 2005 but Ms Lagasse moved to Australia from the US six years ago.

"I moved to Queensland after I finished my degree in teaching and we decided to see if we could make it work living together rather than living long-distance," Ms Lagasse said.

"It has been non-stop ever since, we have been incredibly happy and we wanted to cement that with marriage.

"I love Australia, and particular the Ipswich area.

"I love all the old buildings and teaching here. Teaching kids is the best thing I ever did so I don't think I would ever migrate back to the US, I love it here.

"We always considered ourselves a married couple but once the bill passed we were very excited we could talk about actually having a wedding."

Ms Jones, a child care worker, said the Halloween court wedding idea was developed after the same-sex marriage bill passed last year.

"The Halloween court wedding evolved over time.

"We were looking for something low key. We had very definite ideas about not wanting a traditional wedding, that was marred with religion and walking down the aisle," she said.

"When the bill passed we started talking about it, we weren't waiting desperately for the bill to pass.

"I know some people were and it was phenomenal they could get married. When the bill passed it opened up the conversation about if we wanted to get married.

"The court wedding is because we are a same sex couple so it was the best way to do it in the area. We very much like the local area so we wanted to get married here.

"The ladies were very accommodating and sweet."

Close family and friends shared the ceremony with the couple while a Halloween-themed reception will follow on Saturday.

Celebrant Kylie Burgess joined the festivities and dressed up as a witch to marry the couple.

"It's only the second same-sex marriage we've had at court since the bill passed," Ms Burgess said.

"We're happy to help. It's a nice change."