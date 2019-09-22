Prince stars as Hornets fall to University

BIG SEASON AHEAD: Ipswich Hornets player Lachlan Prince is tipped to score plenty of runs this summer.

CRICKET: Teenage batsman Lachlan Prince impressed as University reeled in the Ipswich Logan Hornets in Queensland Premier Grade one-day action on Saturday.

Sent in on a wet pitch after losing the toss, the Hornets lost early scalps as a quality University bowling attack exploited the lively conditions.

The middle order steadied but constant pressure meant partnerships were few and far between as wickets tumbled consistently.

Prince displayed considerable grit and determination as he compiled 50 from 81 deliveries to help his side to a meagre total of 163 all out within 46 overs. He was supported by Bryn Llewellyn who grafted his way to a hard-earned 24.

It was never going to be enough runs as last year's finalist powered to 3/164 inside 37.2 overs.

On debut in the top grade Jacob Waters was the pick of the bowlers. While his figures of 0/19 off five overs were not remarkable, the scintillating young quick bowled with great control but no luck.

Coach Aaron Moore said Prince was really maturing in his second year of premier cricket and predicted the 19-year-old to feature heavily this season.

"There are some big scores coming Lachy's way,” he said.

Moore said the Hornets delivered a committed effort in the field and bowled economically but he admitted they needed to score more runs in order to be competitive.

"We created chances and made them earn every run but 160 was never going to be enough,” he said.

"Also, you can't leave overs out there (when batting). We wasted four and you just can't afford to do that.”

Though disappointed with the result, the experienced mentor identified several positives that the team will take from the match.

Moore said it had been beneficial for the squad's emerging cricketers to test themselves against the competition benchmark.

He said the toss was a decisive moment and the young players had shown resilience in extremely challenging conditions, and would have conceded defeat more easily in the past.

"They showed a fair bit of ticker,” Moore said.

The Hornets have started the season with a win and two losses to qualify for the quarter finals of the Premier one-day competition on Sunday. Teams also begin two-day contests next Saturday. Moore said the two-day games were the priority for most clubs and the Hornets would return to training and prepare as best as possible.