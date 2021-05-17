Prince Harry upsets his American fans

Prince Harry is taking heat for calling the First Amendment "bonkers" in a recent podcast interview.

The Duke of Sussex made the statement on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast while discussing what he called the media "feeding frenzy" that arose from his stay at Tyler Perry's Beverly Hills mansion, the Daily Mail reported.

"I've got so much I want to say about the First Amendment as I sort of understand it, but it is bonkers," Harry said, according to the report.

"I don't want to start going down the First Amendment route because that's a huge subject and one which I don't understand because I've only been here a short time.

"But, you can find a loophole in anything. You can capitalise or exploit what's not said rather than uphold what is said," Harry reportedly said.

Harry's comments drew sharp criticism on Twitter from both Americans and Brits.

Brexit leader Nigel Farage opined: "For Prince Harry to condemn the USA's First Amendment shows he has lost the plot. Soon he will not be wanted on either side of the pond."

Meanwhile, Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw said, "Well I just doubled the size of my Independence Day party."

Another commenter wrote on Twitter, "Imagine being completely mystified by the idea that people have a right to speak their minds without fear of being arrested."

