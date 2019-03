LACHLAN Prince provided both the highlight and lowlight of the Hornets' innings on day one of the Brisbane Premier Cricket clash with Sunshine Coast at Baxter Oval.

The Under-18 Queensland representative played an inspired innings to get within touching distance of a maiden First Grade century, only to fall thee runs short.

Prince came to the crease at 3/53, and alongside skipper Anthony Wilson set about bringing the Hornets back into the contest in trying batting conditions.

Prince and Wilson combined for one of the Hornets' better batting partnerships in recent months, going for 91 runs before the skipper departed on 69.

Dan Wilson, Jack Wood and David Lyons all came and went in relative quick succession, but Prince continued to to push the Sunshine Coast attack to all parts of the ground.

Having found the rope 12 times en-route to 97, Prince was faced with a spread field as the visitors dared the all-rounder to go for the rope again.

"He just clipped one straight to mid-wicket basically,” Anthony Wilson said of Prince's dismissal.

"They had the field spread for him. They had a fair few guys on the boundary when he was on strike. He tried to hit it into the gap, but unfortunately got out.”

It was a disappointing end to what was a stirring innings from Prince, but while understandably feeling bad for his young teammate, Wilson was full of praise.

"It was certainly the best knock he's played for us, and he's still only 18,” Wilson added.

"Hopefully it's a sign of things to come. He did it easy I thought. We were eight down, so maybe he was trying to get on with it (when he went for the shot). He really didn't look like getting out . . . until he did get out.”

Smith and Sean Lutter got the hosts to 263 before the former was caught out.

"We were pretty happy with that to be honest,” Wilson said of the Hornets' total.

"We wanted to bowl, but we got sent in to bad. The wicket wasn't bad, but there had been plenty of rain around and it was overcast conditions.

"When we lost a couple of early wickets, if you told us we would get to 260 we would have been happy.”

The visitors reached 0/56 by stumps.

Off the back of an impressive bowling performance against Sandgate last round, Wilson said the Hornets continued that good form and were unlucky not to have made a breakthrough.

"We could have easily had three or four wickets in that last session,” he said. "We bowled well all afternoon, but we just kept beating the bat instead of getting the edge.

"If we bowl like that against next week, I think we'll win.”

Brisbane Premier Cricket

Ipswich/Logan Hornets 263 (71.2) (L. Prince 97, A. Wilson 69) v Sunshine Coast 0/56 (17) (A. Day 38*, A. Lovell 14*) at Baxter oval