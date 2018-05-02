Prince Charles to walk Meghan down aisle on wedding day

UPDATE: PRINCE Philip will be at his grandson Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

It had been feared the 96-year-old Prince might miss the big day after he recently underwent a hip replacement.

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Friday he would be in attendance.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen arriving for a wedding dress rehearsal. Picture: Paul Edwards/The Sun.

Philip, who is the Queen's husband, retired from public life in August last year after seven decades of public service.

EARLIER: PRINCE Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle at the royal wedding on Saturday.

Kensington Palace said in a statement: "Ms Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George's Chapel on her wedding day.

Royal Wedding plans: A walk through of how the weddind day will unfold.

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms Markle to the royal family in this way."

It comes after Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, 73, was forced to pullout of attending the wedding following a scandal involving staged paparazzi photographs and heart surgery.

It had been speculated her mother, Doria Ragland, 61, was going to do the honours but Prince Charles has stepped up for the ceremony.

Prince Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles at a civil ceremony at Windsor in 2005.

He reportedly gets on very well with his new daughter-in-law.