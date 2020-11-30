Prince boosts top grade hopes with smashing T20 century

Ipswich Hornets batsman Lachlan Prince scored an unbeaten ton in his team’s T20 victory over South Brisbane. Picture: Cordell Richardson

HAVING the added pressure of captaincy did little to unsettle the Ipswich Hornets latest century maker Lachlan Prince.

Leading his Second Grade side in Sunday's T20 matches at the Gold Coast, the stylish batsman kept his name in contention for more higher level opportunities.

Coming to the crease in the first over, Prince remained 125 not out off 73 deliveries in the Hornets' convincing win over South Brisbane.

"It wasn't too bad. I got a few away towards the back end of the innings,'' Prince said.

"I kind of steadied along for the first 14-15 overs, then really went from there.''

His impressive innings lifted the Hornets to 3/175. The Hornets restricted South Brisbane to 9/123.

Hornets bowler Jacob Waters took 5/12 off his four overs.

Having played in the Hornets Queensland Premier Grade side in past seasons, Prince said his goal was to reclaim his place on a more regular basis.

"It's just you get the runs on the board and you can go back up,'' he said.

His first T20 century at this level will greatly enhance his hopes, especially leading the side with all-rounder Nick De Giusti not playing.

While happy with his superb innings, Prince was just as pleased to see his side bounce back from its opening T20 loss to Wests on the same day.

The Hornets first grade side made a promising return to T20 cricket, winning both their games on Sunday.

After losing to two-day competition leaders Norths on Saturday, the Hornets batsmen responded in style against Wests and South Brisbane.

All-rounder Michael Topp featured prominently with bat and ball in his team’s two Queensland Premier Grade T20 victories on Sunday. Picture: Rob Williams

All-rounder Michael Topp led the way scoring 40 in both matches. Topp also snared 4/28 in the Hornets second game win over South Brisbane.

The T20 series for both Hornets teams continues this weekend with matches against UQ, Valleys and Gold Coast on Saturday and Sunday.

In the latest Queensland Premier Grade women's matches, the Ipswich Hornets continued their steady first grade progress with a win over Valleys.

Kira Holmes led the way with the bat scoring 66.

STATE OF PLAY

Queensland Premier Grade Men's T20s

Round 8: Hornets v Wests

1st Grade at Yeronga

Hornets 6/200 (20) - Dan Wilson 11 (14), Jake Cross 42 (24), Jack Wood 28 (22), Harry Wood 40 (25), Michael Topp 40 (16), Levi Thomson-Mathews 12* (12), Bryn Llewellyn 18* (7); Brendan Doggett 1/42 (4), Aiden Waterson 1/38 (4), Steve Paulsen 1/30 (3) defeated Wests 124 (16.2) - Sam Truloff 13 (9), Steve Paulsen 8 (4), Zach Beveridge 10 (5), Brendan Doggett 4* (4), Aiden Waterson 4 (7); Adam Smith 1/29 (3), Bryn Llewellyn 1/12 (2), Sean Lutter 3/11 (2.2), Dylan McAteer 2/36 (4).

2nd Grade at Robina: Wests 8/148 (20) - Ben Maynard 12 (13), Clint Sippel 9 (14), Nick Vellacott 37 (26), Tom Whitney 12 (15); Will Trigar 1/23 (2), Rowan Lutter 2/26 (4), Noah Emerson 3/19 (4), Jacob Waters 2/25 (4) defeated Hornets 89 (17) - Luke Neale 13 (9), Harry Austin 32 (31), Noah Emerson 11 (12), Will Trigar 11* (13).

Round 9 v Souths

1st Grade at Yeronga

Hornets 6/176 (20) - Dan Wilson 35 (23), Jake Cross 35 (22), Harry Wood 41 (30), Bryn Llewellyn 39* (29) defeated South Brisbane 130 (18.2) - Adam Smith 1/21 (3), Bryn Llewellyn 1/9 (2), Sean Lutter 2/16 (3.2), Michael Topp 4/28 (4), Jack Wood 2/18 (2).

2nd Grade at Carrara

Hornets 3/175 (20) - Harry Austin 29 (30), Lachlan Prince 125* (73), Nick Bischoff 16 (12)

defeated South Brisbane 9/123 (20) - Josh Creevey 1/26 (4), Jacob Waters 4/1/12/5, Noah Emerson 2/21 (3).

Women's Cricket

1st Grade: Hornets 8/223 (50) - Ellie Johnston 13 (15), Hannah Freiberg 29 (66), Kira Holmes 66 (87), Ruth Johnston 33 (43), Olivia Winter 12 (21), Ella Harvey 13 (23), Bridget Pedan 10* (13) defeated Sandgate Redcliffe 89 (30.1) - Olivia Winter 2/16 (4), Rachel Lewis 1/13 (4), Hannah Lehmann 2/10 (3), Bridget Pedan 1/1 (2), Ella Harvey 1/10 (2), Keely Freiberg 2/12 (3), Ellie Johnston 1/5 (2.1).

2nd Grade Round 7 (T20s): Hornets 3/100 (18.3) - Lucy Neumann 30* (53), Felicity Koch 12 (29) defeated Valleys 4/99 (20) - Macy Hauser 1/7 (3), Trinity Doyle 1/17 (3), Felicity Koch 1/14 (2), Jasmine Lewis 1/13 (4).

Round 8: Hornets 3/84 (14.3) - Lucy Neumann 19 (30), Arya Pal 29* (44) defeated Redlands 4/83 (20) - Jordan Spilsbury 2/23 (4), Felicity Koch 2/1 (1).