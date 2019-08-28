Prince Andrew stunningly called out

JEFFREY Epstein's Australian "sex slave" has challenged Britain's Prince Andrew to "come clean" about his friendship with the millionaire paedophile.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who married an Australian man and now lives in Cairns in Queensland, has previously described herself as a former sex slave of convicted sex offender Epstein.

The 35-year-old also claims she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew in London, New York and the Caribbean when she was just 17 - a claim that has been strongly denied by the Duke of York.

Yesterday, Ms Giuffre and dozens of other alleged Epstein victims fronted the US District Court in New York after being invited to testify before the case was dismissed as a result of his death.

RELATED: 'Stunning turn of events' in Epstein sex abuse case

RELATED: New Prince Andrew scandal erupts

A coroner ruled Epstein, 66, died by suicide on August 10 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges involving underage girls. He was facing up to 45 years prison if found guilty.

Ms Giuffre faced reporters outside court yesterday and delivered a scathing blow to Prince Andrew after she was asked to speak directly to him.

"He knows exactly what he's done, and I hope he comes clean about it," Ms Giuffre said, according to the New York Post.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre said Prince Andrew ‘knows exactly what he’s done’. Picture: Bebeto Matthews/AP Photo

Prince Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, with Buckingham Palace insisting he "deplores the exploitation of any human being".

Over the weekend, he released another lengthy statement, again claiming he "would not condone, participate in, or encourage" the type of behaviour Epstein is accused of.

"I met Mr Epstein in 1999. During the time I knew him, I saw him infrequently and probably no more than only once or twice a year. I have stayed in a number of his residences," the statement reads.

"At no stage during the limited time I spent with him did I see, witness or suspect any behaviour of the sort that subsequently led to his arrest and conviction.

"I have said previously that it was a mistake and an error to see him after his release in 2010, and I can only reiterate my regret that I was mistaken to think that what I thought I knew of him was evidently not the real person, given what we know now. I have tremendous sympathy for all those affected by his actions and behaviour."

Ms Giuffre claims Jeffrey Epstein began sexually abusing her when she was 16. Picture: Supplied

However, lawyer Brad Edwards criticised his "bland statements" and urged him to answer questions under oath.

"I have personally extended that invitation to Prince Andrew multiple times," the New York Times quoted Mr Edwards as saying.

"We are ready and we have a lot of questions for him."

However, a string of incriminating claims have been made against Prince Andrew, including allegations he flew on Epstein's private jet - dubbed the "Lolita Express" - with jailed former Miss Russia Anna Malova in 1999.

He was also pictured in 2001 with his arm around the waist of a teenage Ms Giuffre with Ghislaine Maxwell - a British socialite and Epstein's alleged "madam" - in the background.

And last week, an email exchange from 2013 claimed Prince Andrew and Epstein had been seen receiving foot massages from "two young well-dressed Russian women" in Epstein's luxury New York apartment. in 2010.

A week after the alleged incident took place, the New York Post ran its infamous front cover of Epstein and Prince Andrew walking together in New York with the headline "Prince & Perv".

Video footage captured just a day after the New York snaps were taken showed Prince Andrew waving at a brunette woman believed to be former Australian prime minister Paul Keating's daughter Katherine Keating.

Yesterday, more than 15 women tearfully spoke about their experiences with Epstein and his associates, including Prince Andrew and Ms Maxwell.

Ms Giuffre was one of them, and she told the court she was a 15-year-old employee of current US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club when she was recruited to perform sex acts on Epstein.

Jeffrey Epstein took his own life in jail on August 10 at the age of 66. Picture: New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP

"I am a victim of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell and the dark and cruel criminal acts they committed against me … for years and years and years unstopped," she said.

"It's not how Jeffrey died, it's how he lived.

"I was recruited at a very young age from Mar-a-Lago and entrapped in a world that I didn't understand, and I've been fighting that very world to this day, and I won't stop fighting - I will never be silenced until these people are brought to justice."