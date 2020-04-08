Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Virginia Giuffre is being tested for COVID-19 in a Queensland Hospital.
Virginia Giuffre is being tested for COVID-19 in a Queensland Hospital.
News

Prince Andrew accuser tested for virus

by Shiloh Payne
8th Apr 2020 5:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PRINCE Andrew accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre is being tested for COVID-19 in a Cairns hospital after showing symptoms of the virus.

The 36-year-old posted a photo of herself in hospital on Twitter on Tuesday night, saying she was "so scared."

Giuffre said she was suffering from the three main symptoms, having trouble breathing, a cough and a fever.

 

 

"Getting tested for COVID-19 praying it's not positive," she wrote.

Messages of strength and well wishes poured on to the post showing support for the Cairns local, who responded to comments with thanks.

"I just hate hospitals, have had quite a few bad experiences in my time."

Giuffre has spoken openly about claims that Jeffrey Epstein forced her to have sex with Prince Andrew from the age of 17 in 2001 and three times in total.

Prince Andrew has consistently denied her claims, his response to the allegations and his ties to Epstein resulted in him being relieved from his royal duties.

 

 

 

Originally published as Prince Andrew accuser tested for virus

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 health prince andrew virginia roberts giuffre

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What to expect when expecting during the pandemic

        premium_icon What to expect when expecting during the pandemic

        News Coronavirus restrictions have left some mothers-to-be feeling anxious about their pregnancy

        • 8th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
        West Moreton Health staff in isolation after virus scare

        premium_icon West Moreton Health staff in isolation after virus scare

        Health Lab workers isolated after exposure to coronavirus

        Hotel deserted: Managers in plea for guests to return

        premium_icon Hotel deserted: Managers in plea for guests to return

        News One of Ipswich’s largest hotels has lost nearly 100 per cent of its bookings due to...

        Virus delays 60th anniversary of Lowood Grand Prix

        premium_icon Virus delays 60th anniversary of Lowood Grand Prix

        News Car lovers are the latest group to be disappointed by event cancellations.