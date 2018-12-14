Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Yamanto Shopping Village and Yamanto LFR Centre.
The Yamanto Shopping Village and Yamanto LFR Centre.
Business

Fund manager snaps up Ipswich shopping centre

by Chris Herde
14th Dec 2018 2:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WEST Australian-based fund manager has refurbishment plans having snapping up a neighbourhood shopping centre south west of Brisbane.

Primewest Funds paid $35.25 million for the Yamanto Shopping Village and Yamanto LFR (Large Format Retail) Centre in suburban Ipswich, 35km south west of Brisbane's CBD through JLL's Jacob Swan and Sam Hatcher on behalf of Shayher Investments Pty Ltd.

According to CoreLogic Shayher, which is part of the giant Taiwanese apartment developer Par Jar Group, bought the property, on the corner Warwick Rd and the Cunningham Highway, Yamanto, in 2008.

Mr Swan said the buyer was attracted to the asset due to the opportunity to value-add and reposition the centre for the longer term.

"Primewest is one of Australia's most active property fund managers and was on the lookout for not only a great investment opportunity, but one where they could add value," he said.

"In this case, their strategy is to invest significant capital into the centre to reset the anchor tenant Woolworths lease and refurbish the abundant specialty offering,"

The combined 12,532sq m complex is anchored by a Woolworths supermarket, McDonalds and Super Amart, with mini-majors Super Cheap Auto and Priceline, across a single-level plaza style format and 22 specialty tenants, three pad sites, two ATMs/kiosks and 657 at grade carparking bays across an almost 5ha.

ipswich business primewest yamanto shopping centre

Top Stories

    REVEALED: 10-1 of Ipswich's Top 50 Most Influential people

    premium_icon REVEALED: 10-1 of Ipswich's Top 50 Most Influential people

    News The votes are in and here are the top 10 most influential people in Ipswich for 2018

    Cyclone Owen to wreak havoc with up to 400mm of rain

    Cyclone Owen to wreak havoc with up to 400mm of rain

    Weather Residents warned to take action as destructive winds bear down.

    Police hunt two separate knifemen after hold-ups at servos

    premium_icon Police hunt two separate knifemen after hold-ups at servos

    Crime The robberies occurred within hours of each other

    • 14th Dec 2018 2:49 PM
    Man's kind act results in fashion store's 14-year success

    premium_icon Man's kind act results in fashion store's 14-year success

    Business As Elly-Rae walked down Rosewood's main street a man caught her eye

    Local Partners