Happy Father's Day to our amazing daddy! Love Jayne, Charlotte and Lilly. Pictured here Jayne Green, Charlotte Green, Lilly Green and David Green.

The devastating scene as fire took hold of businesses in Nimbin's Cullen Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Josie Cross, Amy Wharton, and Lindsey Nolan, of Gold Coast at Splendour in the Grass 2019.

GOOD TIMES: Jen Jendra, Lucy Reed, Lorie Kasper, Mark Kasper with Shannon and Darren Jendra enjoyed themselves at the Esk Races on Saturday. The weekend meet was the Esk Racing Club's biggest since 2009.

This is me, my mum Dr Joan Henderson and my younger sister. Mum retired as a well respected GP a few years ago. She is the most loving, generous and supportive mother. Her strength, resilience and kindness is an inspiration. We love you mum. Happy Mother's Day!

This beautiful gum tree at Chuwar.

Denna McDonald, Marian Holzberger, Lisa Morar and Simone Folenaar.

Redbank State School Reunion.

Jason Smith, David Jenvey, Brendan Smith, Carlton Fearnside, Chelsea Rose, Livia Carl and Taryn Amos from Canberra at CMC Rocks on Sunday.

Muddy scenes at CMC Rocks on Sunday.Photo: Cas Garvey

Betty and Barney love their morning lolly from the car window.

Finn and Max Ostrofski with Ryan, Fletcher and Amelia Zielke.

Rudy, Ralph and Toby.

Storm, she's the prettiest thing.

Property destroyed at Chauvel Road, Tabulam.

IN PICTURES: Prime Minister Scott Morrison out west

27th Sep 2019 5:57 PM

WHEN Kaity and Emmy Harms presented Prime Minister Scott Morrison with an empty plate, he looked quite confused.

He didn't know it but he was taking part in an age-old tradition - the signing of the plate, which will now sit proudly on the wall of local cafe Urban Paddock.

On a visit through the Western Downs to announce $100 million worth of drought funding for farmers, Mr Morrison stopped by the cafe to meet and greet locals who had packed out the outdoor area.

Stopping only to sip some water and bat away a few flies, Mr Morrison took photos and had a chat with locals who stood out in the sun just to meet the Prime Minister before he headed back to Toowoomba.

Rob Parsons from the Dalby show society took the opportunity to invite Mr Morrison to Dalby's 150th annual show next year.

dalby drought drought fund editors picks prime minister scott morrison urban paddock
Toowoomba Chronicle