PM announces next Governor General

The PM is making an announcement at 10am. Picture: Aaron Favila/AP

Australia's next Governor-General has been revealed as David Hurley.

The current New South Wales Governor - a former senior officer in the Australian Army - will be the 27th Governor-General of Australia, after the Queen accepted Prime Minister Scott Morrison's recommendation.

Mr Morrison made the announcement on Sunday morning, replacing current Governor-General Peter Cosgrove who was set to finish his commission in March.

Sir Cosgrove, 71, will retire when his five-year term ends, but Mr Morrison said he would stay on until the end of June before Governor Hurley officially takes over.

He made the announcement in September, telling The Australian the role needed someone with "new vigour".

"It's not fixed, but if you do the job properly, at the end of five years you're probably running out of puff a bit … after five years, the job deserves and ­demands new vigour," he said.

The appointment comes despite Labor having urged the government to extend Mr Cosgrove's post so whomever holds power after the next election can fill the role.

Opposition Bill Shorten wrote to the PM earlier this year asking him to hold off after speculation over who would be selected.

"Given that a general election must be held in or before May of next year, an extension to his term would allow an incoming prime minister to nominate to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II an appropriate successor and new governor-general following the next election," Mr Shorten wrote.

"Such an extension is within convention and would be supported by the opposition."

