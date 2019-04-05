Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PM Scott Morrison was emotional during a press conference on the disability royal commission at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture Kym Smith
PM Scott Morrison was emotional during a press conference on the disability royal commission at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture Kym Smith
Health

Morrison calls disability royal commission

by Daniel McCulloch
5th Apr 2019 7:40 AM

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison has choked back tears while officially launching a royal commission into the abuse and neglect of disabled Australians.

The $528 million inquiry, which will be headed by Justice Ronald Sackville and be based in Brisbane, will examine mistreatment across institutions, workplaces, schools, homes and the wider community and "Australians living with disability and their families have spoken and my government has listened and is taking action," Mr Morrison told reporters in Canberra on Friday.

He said people with disabilities were much more likely to suffer abuse, violence, neglect and exploitation than other Australians.

"People living with disability have faced the most difficult of circumstances because of their own condition," the prime minister said.

 

"But worse than that is the look of a culture of respect towards people with disability that leads to their abuse and mistreatment.

"We have to establish a culture of respect for people living with disabilities and the families who support, love and care for them." The royal commission will hand down a final report in April 2022. An emotional Mr Morrison dedicated the royal commission to his disabled brother- in-law Gary.

"To all those Australians with a disability, their families, to Gary, this is for you."

More Stories

disability royal commission editors picks politics prime minister scott morrison

Top Stories

    Turning around the worst performing school in Queensland

    premium_icon Turning around the worst performing school in Queensland

    News "I was really looking for a challenge and going to a place where I could make a difference at the end of my teaching career.”

    Keeping youngsters key to city's success

    premium_icon Keeping youngsters key to city's success

    News Rebranding from a tradie's paradise to IT and accountancy

    V8 newcomer loses it inside school zone

    premium_icon V8 newcomer loses it inside school zone

    Crime Sad occasion compounded when he wound up in trouble with the law

    • 5th Apr 2019 6:37 AM