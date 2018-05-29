Menu
Police from the Bankstown Police Area Command visited a primary school in Sydney’s southwest and spoke to children aged between eight and 10. Picture: Stock
Teacher charged for ‘slapping’ students

by Stephanie Bedo
29th May 2018 12:45 PM

SIX primary students were allegedly pinched, pushed and slapped by their female teacher at a Sydney school this week.

The 57-year-old teacher was charged with assault after police spoke to several children at a school yesterday.

Police from the Bankstown Police Area Command visited the school in Sydneyâ€™s southwest and spoke to children aged between eight and 10, as well as teaching staff.

Later that day, about 6.30pm, officers went to a home in Yagoona where they arrested a 57-year-old woman.

She was taken to Bankstown Police Station where she was charged with six counts of common assault.

Police will allege she was slapping, pinching and pushing the students as well as swearing at them.

She was given conditional bail and will appear in Bankstown Local Court on June 20.

Police and the NSW Department of Education would not reveal whether the school was public or private.

A spokesman for the department said they had nothing further to add to the police statement.

