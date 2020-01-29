Primary school aged child hospitalised after crash
UPDATE: The 9-year-old boy was discharged later that same evening after being examined by hospital staff.
EARLIER: A PRIMARY school aged child was transported to Roma Hospital with minor injuries following a motorcycle and car crash.
The crash occurred outside a private residence at Hodgson at 6.27pm.
A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman confirmed the child is in a stable condition, while the drivers and other passengers suffered no injuries.
More to come...