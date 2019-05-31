Pride's vital experience boost for trip north

Western Pride Cam Crestani is back for the trip to Mackay.

Western Pride Cam Crestani is back for the trip to Mackay. Chris Simpson

THE captain is back, a dangerous striker is free to play and valuable experience is providing a massive boost.

Western Pride head coach Terry Kirkham senses his team is ready to restore a winning mindset in Mackay on Saturday night.

"Everyone has written us off but I haven't,'' the experienced football mentor said.

While accepting tonight's National Premier Leagues clash against the Magpies Crusaders is a must-win contest, Kirkham has been buoyed by a positive week.

Skipper Cam Crestani returns from knee surgery, providing much needed stability at the back after some much-needed recent signings.

"He's a former Roar (A-League) player. He's a huge influence,'' Kirkham said.

Crestani will slot into a key defensive role, joined by Gabby Hawash and Chris Anderson.

Hawash returned to Pride recently having been one of the club's regular NPL players in past seasons.

Anderson is back from a hamstring injury, strengthening Pride's options in the last line of defence.

Two additions this week also have Kirkham excited.

Striker Mustafi Jafari has been cleared to play and will join his new Pride teammates in Mackay along with another vital acquisition Anthony Sarramea.

Attacking midfielder Sarramea, 29, has been scoring a stack of goals in the Brisbane competition lower leagues as a visa player from France.

"We've got pretty much a new team really,'' Kirkham said, encouraged by having some older players to guide the exciting youngsters.

After giving his players last weekend off, Kirkham is hoping the boost in experience pays dividends in Mackay and over the next two months as Pride strive to move off the bottom of the NPL ladder.

"We've trained exceptionally well this week,'' he said, working with a squad of 14 first-team players.

"Now we're not chopping and changing.''

Game day

NPL: Saturday (7pm) - Western Pride v Magpies Crusaders in Mackay.

NPL women: Saturday (6pm) - Western Pride v Lions at Lions Stadium.