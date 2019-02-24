Pride's football jigsaw puzzle a work in progress

TURF TEST: Western Pride player Michael Morrow duels with a Magpies Crusaders opponent in Saturday night's NPL clash at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

TURF TEST: Western Pride player Michael Morrow duels with a Magpies Crusaders opponent in Saturday night's NPL clash at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex. Carl Groenewald

IT'S just as well this year's National Premier Leagues competition is 30 weeks.

Former grand final champions Western Pride FC will need the extra games to complete the vital pieces in their 2019 on-field jigsaw puzzle.

Saturday night's 3-1 loss to the Magpies Crusaders was Pride's fourth consecutive loss after their off-season player drain.

However, new coach Terry Kirkham was far from devastated as he offered an honest appraisal of their early progress.

"We'll get there. We are heading in the right direction,'' he said, having only taken over the role recently.

"It's combinations, fill-ins and a pre-season at the end of the day conditioning wise, we are miles behind.

"It shows and we know where we are at.''

Kirkham said this year's Pride team was probably at the fourth or fifth pre-season game stage, rather than four matches into a cut-throat state league season.

However, Kirkham was doing his best to instil confidence, especially in his young backline which toiled hard in the blustery and cool conditions at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

"We played well tonight and we didn't play that bad last week (losing 3-2 to Olympic),'' he said.

"We were better than last week and we were better than what we were two weeks ago.

"We played against a very good, solid defending team. We haven't been a good defending team and we're trying to work on that.''

Western Pride coach Terry Kirkham. Contributed

The ongoing challenge for Pride is finding another gear in the second half.

On Saturday night, the teams were deadlocked 0-0 at halftime after a stop start opening 45 minutes where neither team asserted their authority.

However, Pride's deficiencies were again exposed in the second half as the new players improve their fitness, build combinations and get used to a massive team reshuffle.

Delors Tuyishime is the only player from last year's back four combination that remains in the restructured side.

"We're trying to get the defending issues sorted out,'' Kirkham said.

The positive for Pride is they showed glimpses of their attacking potential with Alex Parsons, Michael Morrow and Noriki Nahata regularly pushing forward and creating valuable chances.

Parsons was particularly unlucky, deserving at least one goal for his committed efforts up front.

Despite being sandwiched and knocked down, Parsons was relentless in his determination to serve his team.

Morrow made some impressive breaks up the left wing and Nahata was busy, taking on an important midfield playmaker role.

Captain Cam Crestani scored Pride's only goal in the 64th minute from a well-timed chip kick over the goalkeeper's head. That kept Pride in the game trailing 2-1.

However, the emotion-charged player who has been moved from centre back to the midfield this season had an early shower after accruing two yellow cards for late tackles.

The plan is get former A-League player Crestani more involved in the game.

Pride goalkeeper Max Davison produced another fine display after being named in the previous round NPL team of the week.

Davison was dominant in the air and shut down a number of attacking raids.

The Magpies goals came from a header off a corner and some pinpoint accurate strikes in the windy conditions.

Pride remain stranded at the bottom of the NPL ladder after earlier losses to Brisbane Roar (3-1), Gold Coast Knights (3-2) and Olympic (3-2).

After a bye this weekend, Pride's next game is against South West Queensland Thunder at Clive Berghofer Stadium in Toowoomba on March 9.

That presents an opportunity to secure their first three points of the season against a traditional rival they have beaten many times in recent seasons.

Kirkham managed a smile as he planned to refocus on his challenging job completing Pride's proverbial jigsaw puzzle, having come in so late due to the controversial departure of former coach Sergio Raimundo.

NPL Round 4: Magpies Crusaders 3 (Mitch Herrmann, Isaiah Kennell, Michael Lyall) def Western Pride 1 (Cam Crestani) at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.