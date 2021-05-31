Pride targeting top three as captain backs team quality

Western Pride captain Killian Flavin playing against Souths United in a recent Football Queensland Premier League 1 match at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex. Picture: Christina Moran

AS one of the most experienced players in his side, Western Pride captain Killian Flavin knows "anything can happen'' in coming weeks.

The Irish born and bred midfielder is backing his side to continue its rise up the Football Queensland Premier League 1 ladder.

"I don't fear any team,'' Flavin said after the latest 2-1 win over Holland Park lifted Pride into outright fourth spot ahead of the Ipswich Knights.

"Against (top three sides) Brisbane City, Rochedale and Toowoomba, it's just can we get the result that we need?

"We have a good squad, no doubt about it.

"We have the ability.

"I definitely think we are going in the right direction.''

Western Pride captain Killian Flavin shadows his Brisbane City opponent during their recent match at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex. Picture: Kerryn Hyett

Sunday night's victory typified some recent Pride performances where they defended well and only won by a single goal.

"It wasn't the prettiest of wins but we got the job done,'' Flavin said of the game at White Hills Reserve.

"It does feel like we probably should put teams like that away a bit more but it was good.

"I'm happy with the three points.''

Flavin, 33, is in his third season with Pride, having joined the Ipswich club after previous stints with The Gap, Taringa, Easts and Rochedale.

Pride's leading goal scorers Isaac Davey and Byron McLeod provided the finishing touches against Holland Park.

After holding competition leaders Brisbane City to a 2-1 loss in their previous game, Pride face another major test against second-placed Rochedale at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex on Saturday night.

"That's a big game for us,'' Flavin said.

"It will be a massive win for us if we can get the three points.

"There's still a long way to go. You never know.

"Anything can happen.''

Although Pride are six points behind South West Thunder, they have two catch-up matches which could have a huge bearing on the top three.

"Right now we have (third placed) Thunder in our sight,'' Flavin said.

"If we win those two games, we will level our points with them and it will be a big game especially when they have to come to Briggs Road to play us.''

The Pride captain praised striker turned goalkeeper Gianni Zanaboni for stepping up in recent games after regular custodian Jake Reesby was injured.

"He's done fine for a guy who hasn't played in goals for like a year and a half, two years,'' Flavin said.

The Western Pride women drew 2-2 with Mitchelton in their latest NPL Women's clash at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

Dependable striker Abbey Lloyd scored a goal in each half.

Pride's next game is against Peninsula Power away on Sunday.