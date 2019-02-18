Pride surrender halftime lead away to Olympic

"GO BACK to Ipswich” was the chant from fans in red and white, but it was the visitors from up the highway who took a 1-nil lead into halftime at Goodwin Park on Sunday.

Pride appeared set to return home as the megaphone suggested, but with their first three points of the NPL season in-tow as the young defence turned away attacking raid after attacking raid from the highly touted Olympic FC front three.

Against an Olympic side expected to be in the mix come the pointy end of the season, Pride ceded the majority of possession in midfield.

With the Olympic gloveman occasionally mistaken for an outfield player such was the high line he held, Pride coach Terry Kirkham moved to utilise the pace of Mitch Bird and Michael Morrow to catch the 'keeper out.

"That was the plan. We played a particular way and wanted the ball over the top,” Kirkham said.

And it worked on 16 minutes, when a smothered ball in midfield was pounced on by Morrow who rounded the flailing 'keeper and shot low into an empty net.

"Once we got that goal, it was time to lock up,” Kirkham said.

"It was ugly, but the boys did exactly what we wanted and we came in 1-nil up. After the first half we were very happy.”

However the bend-don't-break back four eventually succumbed to the pressure, and the hosts put on three goals in 27 second-half minutes to turn the match on its head.

Alex Smith and Chris Lucas struck soon after the restart to give the hosts a 2-1 advantage, before Lucas added a second on 77 minutes.

"Mistakes,” Kirkham said.

"You look at two of the goals and see two defensive errors from young players. We're talking about 17-year-olds.

"Apart from that, we played 90 minutes and performed very well. Yes, they were sharper than us. (But) we created plenty of chances too.”

Alex Parsons provided a late spark for Pride when he found the back of the net 10 minutes from time, but the hosts held on for a 3-2 result.

Marquee forward signing Patrick Izett was a second half substitute in playing his first minutes in Pride colours, although Kirkham added the Canadian was "massively underdone” having arrived in Australia with a concussion which limited his pre-season preparations.

Newcomer Chris Anderson impressed the coach having only met his teammates on Monday at training. He and youngster Ben Barrett formed a new-look centre half pairing Kirkham hopes will continue to improve as the season progresses.

Skipper Cameron Crestani again showed dynamism in his new midfield role. His experience in defence shone through with multiple interceptions and well-timed tackles to halt Olympic attacking raids. He and central partner Nielen Brown linked well with the Pride front three on the rare occasion they found space on the ball up the field.

Goalkeeper Max Davison had his best game of the season so far, making a number of exceptional saves particularly in the first half to keep his side in the contest.

"Max did very well,” Kirkham said. "He made some good saves but was also a lot better organised. He adjusted well at the set pieces and handled himself very well.”

Pride return home to Briggs Rd on Saturday night against Magpies Crusaders.

NPL Queensland Rd3

Olympic FC 3 (A. Smith 50', C. Lucas 54', 77') def. Western Pride 2 (M. Morrow 16', A. Parsons 79') at Goodwin Park