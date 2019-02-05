Pride skipper's extra motivation ahead of Roar

THIS IS HOME: Former Brisbane Roar player Cameron Crestani will captain the Western Pride against his former club in tonight's NPL Queensland clash at Briggs Rd.

THIS IS HOME: Former Brisbane Roar player Cameron Crestani will captain the Western Pride against his former club in tonight's NPL Queensland clash at Briggs Rd. Chris Simpson

NEW Western Pride skipper Cameron Crestani has added motivation to perform when his side host Brisbane Roar Youth at Briggs Rd tonight.

In 2017, Crestani was told by his former club he was surplus to requirements after four seasons with the Roar. From there he made his way to Pride, where he played a pivotal role in helping the club to its first NPL grand final victory that season.

"There's always that extra motivation to beat a team that's released you,” Crestani said.

"But we shouldn't really need any extra motivation. At the end of the day it's about getting out there and getting the three points.”

Crestani watched tonight's opponents put on a clinical display in Friday night's 3-1 Foxtel Y-League grand final win over Western Sydney Wanderers in Sydney.

Asked whether there was any advantage to having watched their opponents in action beforehand, the 22-year-old said the Pride's focus was on themselves and not the Roar.

"It probably helped us in a few areas, but their Youth team pretty much do what the First team does so not much of it is new,” he said.

"It's only the personnel that change. We'll worry about what we do first, and them second.”

The career defender confirmed he will begin his deputisation in midfield against the Roar tonight, as new coach Sergio Raimundo moves the magnets with an eye to furthering Crestani's - and his teammates' - careers.

"The first thing (Raimundo) said to me was he wanted me to play midfield,” Crestani said. "He's been around the world scouting. He said my height is probably a disadvantage playing centre back. This is another thing to add to my resume.

"He wants to get the best out of us and make us a target for when (clubs) are looking for players. I can't speak highly enough of him.”

With the Pride's top goalscorers from last season all departing, Crestani shared the names of two new recruits tasked with picking up the slack.

"We still have Mitch Bird and Alex Parsons here. They're two guys who will provide a bunch of goals,” he said. "Then there's Feli Sheriff and Patrick Izett. I think they'll be a revelation.

"We will have some young boys from the 20s step up as well. (Fans) will be happy to see the club continuing their motto of promoting young players.

"Obviously it will take a bit of time playing-wise (to gel), but we're in a good space at the moment. Sergio has done a super job with the time he's had to assemble a squad that is ready to go.”

National Premier Leagues Queensland Round 1

Tonight (7.30pm) - Western Pride FC v Brisbane Roar Youth at Briggs Rd Sports Complex