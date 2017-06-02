23°
Sport

Pride secures A-League recruit

Garry McKenzie | 2nd Jun 2017 10:00 AM Updated: 2:48 PM
Former Brisbane Roar player Cameron Crestani has joined Western Pride.
Former Brisbane Roar player Cameron Crestani has joined Western Pride. GLENN HUNT

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WESTERN Pride have secured former Brisbane Roar defender Cameron Crestani in time for Saturday night's showdown with his former club.

Crestani joins Pride having made six appearances for Roar in the A-League and Asian Champions League since his senior debut against Perth Glory in February.

The highly-rated centre back also captained Roar's Youth side before being released at the end of the season.

Crestani was delighted Pride had given him a quick return to the field.

"I've just come off a couple of week's break so game time is a massive thing for me," Crestani said.

"I hope to succeed here and then get trials at A-League clubs when they come back for pre-season."

Crestani is no stranger to the Pride squad having played alongside Dylan Wenzel-Halls, Harrison Sawyer, Joe Duckworth and Hayden Mchenery at Brisbane Roar Youth last season.

The 21-year old previously lined up with Gabriel Hawash, Jesse Rigby and Karamo Kamara at the Queensland Academy of Sport.

Crestani was pleased so many of his newly reacquainted teammates were still chasing their dreams of playing professional football.

"I know 70 to 80 percent of the players at Pride and they are a good bunch of guys," Crestani said.

"It is good to join players who have the same aspirations as me."

Crestani said knowing so many players was a help.

"Pride has an amazing program and they promote youth players ridiculously," Crestani said.

"I know how professional Pride are, thanks to the people they have at the club, so I have the chance to further my development as a player and hopefully continue to a higher level.

"Pride also has amazing supporters and they have massive potential to be promoted to the A-League so it was an easy decision to come here."

A quirk of fate will see Crestani debut against his former team when Brisbane Roar Youth visit the Briggs Road Sporting Complex on Saturday night.

Crestani was looking forward to the match but his release from Roar would not have a bearing on his performance.

"I hold no grudge against Roar as I was there five and a half years," Crestani said.

"This is a professional environment and I have a job to do which is to stop them scoring goals."

Defensive ace boost for club: Harvey

Pride coach Graham Harvey is delighted to attract a second A-League player following the capture of Cameron Crestani from Brisbane Roar.

Harvey said Crestani would benefit the club on and off the field.

"Cameron will improve us defensively and his quality distribution from the back will enable us to continue improving our build-up play," Harvey said.

"He has been in a professional environment for five years so this experience will be imperative when he works with the other players in the squad."

Crestani is the second player with A-League experience to join the club in recent weeks following the return of former Pride striker Harrison Sawyer following a stint with Newcastle Jets.

Harvey said the capture of two such highly-rated youngsters was proof of Pride's rising reputation for youth development.

"The fact both players saw Pride as the best fit to give them the chance to become professional footballers again speaks volumes for the environment we are fostering," Harvey said.

"The pleasing thing for me is both boys are desperate for game time and they recognise that the pathway at Pride will do that.

"We trust young players and allow them to make mistakes and learn in the first team environment."

Harvey said player word-of-mouth about the quality of Pride's development program helped bring Crestani to the club. He expected that word would spread further.

"I hope there are more young players in Queensland and Australia-wide who recognise the work that has gone into our program over the last two and half years," Harvey said.

"Players see Pride as place to develop their footballing careers."

Game day

Saturday (7pm) - NPL: Western Pride v Brisbane Roar Youth. CL2 (4.30pm) - Ipswich City Bulls v Brisbane Phoenix. Reserves match at 2.30pm.

All three games at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  brisbane roar cameron crestani ipswich football national premier leagues npl queensland western pride fc western pride major signings

FUNNY VIDEO: Walker's On clip still a belly laugh

FUNNY VIDEO: Walker's On clip still a belly laugh

Larrikin Chris recalls the funniest dialogue in Origin history

Ipswich man a butcher by trade, hero by nature

Mr Clemenkowff will start a one-month placement at the Ipswich QAS headquarters in Thorn Street in July.

How Wulkuraka man Marcus Clemenkowff chased his dream

VIDEO TOUR: Inside historic Ipswich home up for auction

HISTORIC HOME: Potential buyers from across the country are interested in this unique property on Salisbury Rd.

Home on popular street has real estate agent run off his feet.

Student threatens harm at Ipswich school

Whitsunday Police are searching for a man involved in a fight at a Shute Harbour Road bar.

Police and paramedics are on the scene

Local Partners

League legends doing great work off the field

Petero Civoniceva and other greats set to meet the fans at Riverlink

Ipswich BMX Club gets another big lift

HUGE BOOST: Ipswich BMX Club has received more good news with Ipswich City Council committing $7742 in sponsorship for this month's 2017 South Queensland Championships.

Ipswich City Council commits $7700 in sponsorship for major titles

One problem making dressed-up ladies dirty at Ipswich Cup

Women queuing for the ladies toilet at the Ipswich Cup.

EVENT organisers are tackling problems head-on after complaints

5 things to do in the Scenic Rim

Emily is an 18-hand 1000kg Clydesdale from the Ipswich region. The eight-year-old steed belongs to Greta Stanfield from the Duggandan stud. They are pictured at the 2016 Ekka.

What's on in June

Stallholder reveals secret to market success

PASSIONATE: The Handmade Expo and Vintage Market at the Ipswich Turf Club. Addicted to Buttons stall owner Kylie van der Beek.

Why this local market is gaining in popularity

Alicia Silverstone spills Clueless secrets, 22 years on

Alicia Silverstone has dished out the gossip on her iconic Clueless role that turned her into a '90s screen legend

Kyle throws cold water on Idol gossip

Kyle Sandilands.

Former Idol judge 'bored' by role

Karl Stefanovic: 'I'm over it, I hope Australia is as well'

TODAY show host slams tabloid Daily Mail

DJI Spark: the drone you fly with a wave of your hands

DJI launch of mini drone Spark in Sydney.

Mini camera drone launches in Australia from $859

Ipswich duo excels under MasterChef elimination pressure

STILL IN THE RUNNING: Redbank's Ben Ungermann said he'd never pushed himself so hard as he did in the elimination round.

Ipswich pair escape elimination by plating up impressive dishes

Ed Sheeran's Aussie promoter says more tickets will be offered

Never fear, Sheeran fans. More tickets are on their way.

UK star's promoter begs Australian fans to be patient.

Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

BIG FUN: Start your great night out with the Gig Guide

The latest on the live music scene across the city

INSTRUCTIONS ARE TO SELL!!! AUCTION 16TH JUNE, 12PM @ HEISENBERG HAUS IPSWICH

49 Reif Street, Flinders View 4305

House 3 1 1 AUCTION 16/06/17 ...

This classic highset renovated brick home is located in popular Flinders View and is perfect for a growing family looking for a modern home in a quiet friendly...

&quot;INNER CITY UNIT- GREAT TENANT IN PLACE CURRENTLY&quot;

2/8 South Street, Ipswich 4305

Unit 2 1 1 Offers over...

Inner city low set brick unit with 2 bedrooms ( BIR's) and 1 bathroom in great street is now offered for sale. Walk to everything: public transport a block away...

Owner Committed Elsewhere

2/247 South Station Road, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Great opportunity to purchase this low maintenance free standing duplex, which positioned in the most central location, so close to amenities. - Expected rental...

AWESOME PERIOD HOME ON TWO (2) TITLES – ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES!

10 Macquarie Street, Booval 4304

House 2 1 $399,000

There is no need for expensive and time consuming sub-divisions as this classically styled period family home already sits on two (2) titles on a level 1012m2...

&quot; LOWSET UNIT- PRIME LOCATION - MANICURED PRESENTATION&quot;

20/11 Spring Street, East Ipswich 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $195,000

Awesome location- walk to rail along the newly instaled pathway, walk to other public transport and feel totally secure in a gated community with on site...

PARKLANDS BEAUTY ON 700M2 BLOCK

5 Earlwood Court, Raceview 4305

House 3 2 2 $460,000

This near new family home will certainly catch you're eye! With a modern colour scheme, separate living areas and room in the yard, this home is the perfect choice...

TRADIES / GRANNY FLAT

51 Woodlands Road, Gatton 4343

House 4 1 4 $279,000

IF YOU'RE A TRADIE AND NEED SPACE TO WORK AND STORE ALL THE BOYS TOYS LOOK NO FURTHER AS THIS HIGH SET HAS IT ALL. THERE IS 2 CAR LOCKUP UNDER AS WELL AS A STORE...

WHAT ELSE CAN I SAY

1 Box Street, Yamanto 4305

Residential Land 0 0 $299,000

800sqm of flat usable land is ready for you to build Minutes to the heart of Ipswich, you will find the location nothing but central. You will find quality...

UNBEATABLE 47 ACRE EQUESTRIAN LIFESTYLE PROPERTY

125 Steinhardts Road, Marburg 4346

House 5 2 16 Expressions Of...

Expressions of Interest Closing - Friday 7th July 2017 at 4pm MASTER RESIDENCE WITH STUNNING VIEWS STABLES & ARENA EXTENSIVE ARRAY OF OUT BUILDINGS & SHEDS...

ROAD TO RICHES

81 Brisbane Road, Newtown 4305

House 3 1 4 279,000

Don't miss this opportunity to purchase this property on a prominent road in Newtown...Could this be your road to riches? - “Character Mixed Use” zoning, possible...

Revealing maps show sun setting on mining in Ipswich

REVEALING: Maps from 2011 and 2017 show the way mining has diminished in Ipswich over a six-year-period. The green represents exploration permits, red stands for mining lease and blue for mineral development licence.

Pahlke hails certainty for residents and 'Armageddon lifting'

Major Coast retail centre sells for $21 million

Victorian family purchases two storey retail asset

Open for inspection homes June 1-8

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

A bowling alley or ice rink, just no more fast food: Readers

New development sparks Facebook debate

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!