Pride refocus to tackle Qld team setting highest standard

Western Pride striker Michael Morrow tries to outrun Sunshine Coast defender Harry Fletcher in last Sunday's NPL match at Kawana. Sunshine Coast won 2-0. Warren Lynam

HAVING worked with and enjoyed championship success with Peninsula Power, Terry Kirkham knows first-hand the quality side Western Pride face on Saturday night.

Recent years of development in the Brisbane and Queensland Premier League football divisions have elevated Power into this year's National Premier Leagues competition.

The NPL newcomers have seized on their state league opportunity winning their first eight games scoring 22 goals and conceding just six.

"They are probably the best performed side in Queensland,'' said Kirkham who was at the club from 2007-2013 and in 2015.

"They were undefeated in league games last year and now they are undefeated in the NPL.

"Their club culture is by far the best in Queensland.''

However, with Ipswich having its own identity like Redcliffe-based Peninsula Power, Saturday night's game gives Western Pride's first team and club a standard to strive for this season.

"When you go to Peninsula Power, they have got the biggest supporter base in Queensland football every week,'' he said.

Fresh from a shock 2-0 loss to Sunshine Coast last Sunday, the Pride players know they have a massive mission beating Power at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

"It doesn't matter whether it's the bottom team or it's Peninsula Power, every week is going to be a challenge,'' the head coach said.

"We played really well (at the Sunshine Coast).

"It's just unfortunate it was one of those days. We had all the opportunities to score and we didn't put them away.''

The home side only secured the victory from a free kick in the dying stages.

For Kirkham, the encouragement while waiting for key players to return is that Pride's under-20 team is still undefeated and some more younger players are taking the leap into the top team.

With four regulars out last weekend, Jacob Advaney and Griffin Trevett-Lyall received extended game time and held their own.

"There's players coming through,'' Kirkham said.

"The under-20s had a good win so that was very positive.

"We're getting some structure and core there, which is good.

"At the weekend when the young kids came in, they did a great job.''

During a disrupted training week due to the weather, the team had their first pool session at McMahon's Swim Factory on Monday before conditioning training indoors on Wednesday night as the fields were wet.

"It was good team bonding,'' Kirkham said, noting that "everyone was very, very disappointed and probably a bit embarrassed'' after losing to Sunshine Coast.

Pride have two wins and five losses returning to their home base this weekend.

Despite the wet weather, the Briggs Road Sporting Complex fields have been maintained in tip-top condition.

"The Council guys and the people who work on the pitch have done a great job,'' the appreciative coach said.

Saturday's main game is at 7pm after the Pride under-18 match.

The Western Pride women have a bye this weekend as they also look to improve their winning record.

Their Wednesday night catch-up match against The Gap was also postponed due to the weather.

Game day

NPL: Saturday (7pm) - Western Pride v Peninsula Power at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex. Under-18s play at 5pm.

QPL: Saturday (6pm) - Ipswich Knights v Souths at Wakerley Park.

CL1: Saturday (5.15pm) - Ipswich City v Samford at Sutton Park. Sunday (6pm): Western Spirit v St George's at St George's Park.

CL3: Saturday (6.30pm) - Springfield United v Ripley Valley at Woodcrest College.

BWPL: Saturday (6.15pm) - Ipswich City v Virginia United at Albert Bishop Park.